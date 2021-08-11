

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press





Rebecca Marino knows she's been raising eyebrows with her play at the National Bank Open in Montreal this week.

First, the 30-year-old wild card entry upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in straight sets to advance to the second round. Then, on Wednesday, she dispatched Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 31 in the WTA rankings.

“Any time you can beat a girl who's in the top 100, top 50, it's something to feel good about, particularly as I'm building my ranking back up,” said Marino, who came into the tournament ranked 220th in the world.

This week's performance has been an important one for the Vancouver native.

Marino attained a career-high No. 38 WTA ranking back in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to deal with depression.

“It's nice to get those back-to-back wins. But I feel like I'm no longer a surprise, everyone kind of knows who I am,” she said. “But at least it demonstrates to me that I belong back at this level. I really believe that. And now I have the evidence.”

Marino struggled early Wednesday and Badosa jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

But the Canadian settled in and battled back, taking the second set and breaking Badosa twice in the third before sealing the two-hour, 14-minute match with an ace to advance to the third round.

Marino saved 11-of-17 break points across the match and hit nine aces, while Badosa had 10 double faults and saved 5-of-10 break points.

“I'm really, really proud of that performance, for turning it around and obviously for reaching the third round here,” she said.

Marino will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the tournament's No. 1 seed, edged American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 Wednesday.

While Marino's confident in how she's been playing, she knows Sabalenka presents her biggest challenge yet at the tournament.

“I feel like I'm the underdog in all these matches,” said the Canadian. “I feel like I can't sell myself short, so I'm just going to try to step up to the plate, do my best against her. That's a bit of a tall order, but you know, if I just come play my A-game, I feel like I can stand with all these girls.”

Marino didn't get much of a rest after beating Badosa Wednesday. Hours after her win, she was back on the court with Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez to face American Ingrid Neel and Elixane Lechemia of France in women's doubles.

Fernandez and Marino won 5-7, 6-3, 10-2 in an hour and 29 minutes, and will meet Sabalenka and Germany's Elise Mertens in the third round Thursday.

Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime struggled at the men's tournament in Toronto, losing 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on Wednesday.

The Montreal native hit six aces but made a number of unforced forehand errors.

Windy conditions made for a challenging match, Auger-Aliassime said

“I thought I could have done better in many moments, a few key points,” he said. “There was a couple of points I think I let go too easy on him and in the end, that wasn't good enough.”

Auger-Aliassime, who turned 21 on Sunday, double faulted on a break point to give Lajovic a 6-5 lead in the first set.

Lajovic broke the Canadian in the fourth game of the second set and never relinquished the lead.

“I just have to accept the situation. There's nothing more to do right now. It's OK,” said Auger-Aliassime, who's No. 16 in the ATP rankings. “I feel like I can of course play better, I will play better in the future. The tennis season is a lot of tournaments, a lot of matches, ups and downs.”

As the No. 9 seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime had a bye through to the second-round. Lajovic defeated Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance.

Auger-Aliassime made it to the third round of the National Bank Open, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, back in 2019 before he was ousted from the competition by Russian Karen Khachanov.

The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian has had both highs and lows on the court recently.

He got to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in late July, then saw an abrupt end to his first Olympic experience. Auger-Aliassime faced Max Purcell in the opening round at the Tokyo Games and lost in straight sets to the 190th-ranked Australian.

The busy stretch hasn't been easy, Auger-Aliassime said.

“I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn't win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,” he said. “There's a lot of travelling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that's taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don't know.”

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was set to open his tournament later on Wednesday against American Frances Tiafoe.

The 22-year-old Canadian comes in as the tournament's No. 5 seed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.