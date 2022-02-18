Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the owner of several sports teams including the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs, confirmed the move Friday.

MLSE said in a statement that it will scrap the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues on March 1 in accordance with provincial guidelines “except in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces.”

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province intends to lift all capacity restrictions in indoor public settings and proof of vaccination requirements for all settings on March 1 as long as all health indicators continue to improve.

“Confidence in the existing vaccination rates within the province, and the current epidemiology of COVID-19 as determined by public health officials, contributed to the decision,” MLSE said in a statement.

The company noted that they will re-impose the vaccine proof requirement if needed.

While vaccine proof will be discontinued, MLSE said fans should still expect strict enforcement of its “Mask up or out” mandate.

It also added that its mandatory vaccine policy for its employees will remain in place until further notice.

“While the current vaccination rate within the province is high, with 92 per cent of Ontarians 12 and over having at least one dose, and despite the provincial vaccine mandate no longer being required as of March 1, MLSE continues to encourage all employees, partners and fans to be fully vaccinated, including the booster dose, to offer themselves the most protection possible and to contribute to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said.

MLSE also owns and operates BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre.

- with files from Codi Wilson and The Canadian Press