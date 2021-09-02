

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says it will implement a mandatory vaccination policy for fans attending its events, whether indoors or outdoors.

The Toronto-based company announced its policy in a release Thursday, a day after the Ontario government revealed its vaccine certificate program that will require Ontarians to show proof of inoculation to access some non-essential services starting on Sept. 22.

MLSE said its vaccination policy for indoor and outdoor venues will take effect that day.

The company said proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance to MLSE venues or events, except for those with a verified medical exemption.

Children under 12, who are not eligible to receive vaccines, will be exempt.

MLSE owns the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors, CFL's Argonauts and Toronto FC of MLS, among other teams.

It also owns Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Leafs and Raptors, the Raptors' OVO practice facility and Maple Leaf Square, a development beside Scotiabank Arena that includes retail space and restaurants.

MLSE operates BMO Field, the home of the Argonauts and Toronto FC, and Ricoh Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. Both facilities, located at Exhibition Place, are owned by the City of Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.