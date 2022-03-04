

The Canadian Press





Mollie Jepsen has won Canada's first medal of the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Jepsen took gold in the women's standing downhill in one minute 21.75 seconds.

China's Zhang Mengqiu took silver and Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze.

Jepsen has now won five medals over the course of her Paralympic career.

The product of West Vancouver, B.C., won four medals at the Pyeongchang Games.

She won gold in super combined, a silver in slalom, and a bronze in both downhill and giant slalom in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.