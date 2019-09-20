Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling sidelined with concussion
Montreal Canadiens' Ryan Poehling celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, April 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:21PM EDT
BROSSARD, Que. - Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling is out indefinitely with a concussion.
Poehling is believed to have been hurt after taking a hit from the Florida Panthers' Dryden Hunt on Wednesday during a pre-season game in Bathurst, N.B.
A Canadiens first-round pick (25th overall) in 2017, the 20-year-old Poehling had a hat trick in his NHL debut in last year's season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Canadiens also announced forward Michael McCarron will be out for approximately six weeks because of a groin injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.