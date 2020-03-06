Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at age 84
Montreal Canadiens forward Henri (Pocket Rocket) Richard hugs the Stanley Cup awarded to the National Hockey League champions in Detroit, Mich., Thursday night, May 5, 1966. From the Chicoutimi Cucumber to the Pocket Rocket, NHL players have been tagged with nicknames that run the gamut from the sublime to the ridiculous. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 10:47AM EST
MONTREAL -- Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard died on Friday.
He was 84.
Richard played 1,256 games with the Habs from 1955 to 1975.
More coming.