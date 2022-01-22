

The Canadian Press





MELBOURNE, Australia - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at the Grand Slam event.

He will face the winner of the third-round match between Russia's Andrey Rublev and Croatia's Marin Cilic.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime also made it to the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year.

Auger-Aliassime and Evans had played once before, with the Briton winning at Melbourne 2 Australia in 2021.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov earlier earned a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open by beating American Reilly Opelka.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.