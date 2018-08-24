

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney each hit a home run to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Ryan Borucki (3-3) allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one in 6 1/3 innings of work for the win. Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save of the season.

The Jays (59-69) have won four straight for the first time since they swept the Baltimore Orioles (June 7-10). Philadelphia (69-59), meanwhile, has lost five of its last six games.

Jake Arrieta (9-9) surrendered four earned on six hits while striking out five and walking three over parts of seven innings in the loss.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the first inning on a Wilson Ramos sac-fly, which scored Cesar Hernandez.

Kevin Pillar showed off his arm strength in the second, gunning down Scott Kingery at the plate. The Phillies shortstop was attempting to score from second base on a Roman Quinn single to shallow centre field.

Morales put Toronto on the board in bottom half of the inning, taking Arrieta's 1-2 offering over the wall in left. It was Morales' 19th long ball of the season and fifth in as many games to tie him with Jose Bautista (2014) for the second longest streak in Blue Jays history.

McKinney gave Toronto a 3-1 lead in the third, putting Arrieta's sinker into the seats in left-centre field for a two-run home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game, gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead after singling home Aledmys Diaz in the fifth.

Kingery cut Toronto's lead in half with a solo home run in the seventh to end Borucki's night.

This is the second of two meetings between the Phillies and Blue Jays. Toronto won two of three games (May 25-27) in Philadelphia.

Notes: With Gurriel Jr., (sprained left ankle) activated, the Blue Jays optioned Richard Urena to triple-A Buffalo. RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger) will be activated from the disabled list and make the start for the Blue Jays on Saturday. Philly will counter with Victoria, B.C. native Nick Pivetta (7-10). The announced attendance for Friday's game was 26,292.