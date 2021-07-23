

The Canadian Press





Tokyo's pandemic-delayed Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a largely spectator-free opening ceremony.

The stands at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium will be empty save for a handful of officials, guests and members of the media as the festivities begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).

Even the number of athletes participating is likely to be smaller than most years, due to strict COVID-19 protocols at the Olympic Village.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said Thursday that only a small contingent of 30 to 40 athletes - roughly a tenth of the total delegation - will take part.

The opening ceremony was rocked by an 11th-hour scandal on Thursday, when the director was fired over a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Earlier this week, a composer whose music is expected to be used at the ceremony was forced to resign because of past bullying of his classmates.