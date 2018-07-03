

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Garbine Muguruza will begin the defence of her Wimbledon title in perfect conditions on the second day of play at the All England Club.

There will be added intrigue as the No. 3-seeded Spaniard opens proceedings on Centre Court against British wild card Naomi Broady. Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the 2017 final to claim her first Wimbledon crown.

Also in action is top-seeded Simona Halep, who is looking to build on winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month as she faces Kurumi Nara of Japan.

The Roland Garros men's winner is also playing: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal begins his quest for a first Wimbledon title since 2010 against Dudi Sela of Israel.

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Tennys Sandgren on No. 1 Court as the Serb looks for his first title anywhere in more than a year.

With the sun out in London, there's little chance of a rain delay, with the forecast predicting temperatures of up 81 degrees (27 C).