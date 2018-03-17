

The Canadian Press





New Brunswick boxer David Whittom, who'd been in an induced coma since suffering a brain hemorrhage following a fight last spring, has died. He was 39.

His partner, Jelena Zerdoner, announced his death on Facebook on Friday.

Whittom, a native of Saint Quentin, N.B., was once a promising super-middleweight who fought world title contenders.

Saskatoon's Gary Kopas beat him by technical knockout with just 37 seconds left in the 10-round bout last May.

Whittom became ill hours later and was taken to hospital in Fredericton and later to Saint John, N.B., where he underwent surgery the next day.

He had twice considered retirement, hanging up his gloves briefly only to return to the ring.