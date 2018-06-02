

The Associated Press





PARIS -- Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet, who meet in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, have known each other since they were both young prodigies. On court, however, Nadal is absolutely ruthless with his childhood friend.

His winning streak against Gasquet stretches back to 2004, through 15 matches. Gasquet hasn't taken so much as a set off Nadal in 10 years.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

"He respects me," Gasquet told L'Equipe newspaper, "but, in the meantime, he often gives me a beating."

Here, at a glance, some highlights of Nadal's 15-0 record against the Frenchman: