TORONTO - Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended senior men's basketball team roster.

Murray helped the Nuggets win the NBA championship last season. Canada Basketball unveiled the lineup on Thursday night ahead of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.

“We're excited to unveil tonight the players named to our training camp roster for next month's FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup,” said Rowan Barrett, general manager of Canada's senior men's program. “The team will be composed of players committed to play from both the summer and winter cores in the current Olympic quad.

“The familiarity, continuity and consistency this group brings will be critical as we pursue our goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder will join Murray in Canada's backcourt.

Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks were also named to the roster.

Kyle Alexander, Trae Bell-Haynes, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Dwight Powell, Kassius Robertson as well as Phil and Thomas Scrubb round out the roster.

The 32-team Men's Basketball World Cup is scheduled Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

The group stage will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final stage to follow in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

Canada is in Group H and will face France, Lebanon and Latvia in the group phase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadian men can directly qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023.

Canada is currently ranked 15th in the FIBA World Rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.