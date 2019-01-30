

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the 2021 Francophonie Games will not go ahead in the province, blaming their growing cost and a lack of financial support from Ottawa.

Cost estimates have ballooned to $130 million from the original bid of $17 million, and Higgs said Wednesday the province will withdraw because Ottawa's funding formula was inadequate.

He said they recognize the Games are an important sports and cultural event, but the province could not find alternate funding solutions to address the rising costs.

"This was a very difficult decision. We wanted these Games to go forward," Higgs said in a statement.

"Without additional funding from the federal government hosting an event that could cost up to $130 million is irresponsible."

Higgs had previously said the government would stick with the province's original commitment to spend $10 million on the Games, and won't spend anything more.

During an event in Quispamsis, N.B., on Jan. 24, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised no new money, saying Ottawa would only match provincial spending dollar-for-dollar.

The original bid would have seen Ottawa and the province paying up to $10 million each, with the two host municipalities, Moncton and Dieppe, paying $750,000 each and the balance coming from ticket sales.

However, a federal consultant's report pegged a reasonable cost at between $72 million and $115 million.

The ninth Games of La Francophonie were scheduled to be held in the summer of 2021, attracting 3,000 athletes and artists from more than 50 member states that have French as a common language.

New Brunswick -- one of 84 member states and governments that belong to the International Organization of the Francophonie -- was awarded the Games in 2015.

The Games include eight sporting events and 12 cultural events, including singing, storytelling, traditional dance, poetry, painting, photography and sculpture.

The Games, which Canada hosted in the Ottawa-Gatineau area in 2001, are held every four years in the year following the Olympic Summer Games.