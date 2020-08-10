

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The New York Rangers have won the NHL draft lottery.

The club had a 12.5 per cent shot of securing the top pick in the second phase after a placeholder secured the No. 1 slot back in June.

The Rangers were one of the eight teams to lose out in the qualifying round of the NHL's restart to its pandemic-delayed season included in the second phase of the lottery.

The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets were the other franchises in the mix.

The Los Angeles Kings will choose second, while the Ottawa Senators own the third and fifth picks. The Detroit Red Wings, who had the best singular odds at winning the lottery the first time around, possess the fourth selection.

Alexis Lafreniere, a star winger with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rimouski Oceanic, is the presumptive No. 1 pick for the 2020 draft, which is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.

More to come.. .