

The Canadian Press





The NHL believes all seven of its Canadian teams can start the season playing out of their home arenas.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions over the past 24 hours with provincial health authorities.

The league has been involved in discussions with the five provincial governments which have NHL teams to try to gain approval to play starting Jan. 13 during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL realigned its divisions for the 2021 season so that the North Division - which features all seven Canadian teams - would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21.

TSN and Sportsnet have reported Alberta's chief medical officer of health sent a note to the league on Wednesday on behalf of the five provinces, asking for increased COVID-19 testing or a return to a scenario in which all teams would be in a secure zone in one city, like the league did in the summer post-season in Edmonton and Toronto.

The league released its schedule on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.