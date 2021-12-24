The National Hockey League has extended its pause on the regular season to Dec. 28.

The league originally planned to resume play on Dec. 27 but says it needs more time to analyze COVID-19 testing results and assess if teams are ready to play.

“Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday,” the league tweeted on Friday.

The NHL announced a pause to its season on Dec. 15 and suspended all games between Dec. 22-25 due to rising COVID-19 case counts.