

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - The NHL has announced that its Winter Classic and all-star weekend will not be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winter Classic featuring the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues was scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Florida Panthers were to host the all-star weekend at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., Jan. 29-30.

The NHL said the announcement does not impact the planned Jan. 1 start date for the upcoming NHL season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.