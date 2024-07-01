

The Canadian Press





A series of Canadian clashes will feature early in the NHL calendar next season, including a tilt between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

The league released each team's home opener Thursday, revealing that six of the seven Canadian clubs will face off on Oct. 9.

The Leafs will visit the Habs, the Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton and the Canucks entertain the Calgary Flames in Vancouver that night.

The Ottawa Senators are set to hold their home opener on Oct. 10 against the Panthers.

The Jets' first game in Winnipeg comes on Oct. 11 when they face the Chicago Blackhawks. The Leafs will return to Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 12 to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary will host the Philadelphia Flyers the same night.

The Boston Bruins take on the Stanley Cup champion Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., in one of three games in Oct. 8. The first regular-season games are scheduled for Oct. 4 and 5 at O2 Arena in Prague between Buffalo and New Jersey.

The full 1,312-game regular-season schedule is set to be released Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.