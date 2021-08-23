

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Nick Volpe, who played a key role in the Toronto Argonauts' victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the infamous 1950 “Mud Bowl” has died. He was 95.

The Argonauts confirmed Volpe's death in a release Monday. No cause of death was given.

Volpe played for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, helping the Argos win Grey Cup titles in 1950 and 1952.

He kicked two field goals in the 1950 title game - known as the “Mud Bowl” after snowfall followed by heavy rain made a mess of the field at Toronto's Varsity Stadium - as the Argos beat Winnipeg 13-0. It was the last time a team posted a shutout in the Grey Cup.

After his playing career, Volpe coached the Argos' farm team, Toronto Balmy Beach, leading the club to an ORFU championship in 1953.

Volpe returned to the Argos in 1988 and worked in a variety of roles, including several years as head of Canadian scouting.

A member of the University of Toronto Athletic Hall of Fame, Volpe helped the Varsity Blues win the Yates Cup in 1948.

Outside of football, he worked as a superintendent with the Peel Board of Education, with CFRB radio and was an isolation director for CTV football telecasts from 1972-1987.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.