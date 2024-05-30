The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.

The new designs, featuring the Toronto skyline across the chest, were released as part of the City Connect partnership between the MLB and Nike. The partnership saw new jerseys released for every team, meant to reflect the cultural aspect of their home city.

The Blue Jays' City Connect uniform is HERE! ��



Toronto's night mode is now activated pic.twitter.com/w5S2DuZ3LV — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2024

“The rhythmic skyline graphic, proudly displayed across the uniform chest, portrays the pulse of Toronto’s Night Mode and the vibrant lights that reflect off the pitch blue of Ontario,” the team said in a release issued Thursday evening

In addition to the city skyline, Toronto’s jerseys showcase the landmark Toronto sign.

“The Blue Jays are at the core of the city and those who call Toronto home know how the city comes alive at night,” executive vice-president Marine Starkman said in the release. “Our new City Connect uniform aims to emulate that ‘Night Mode’ feeling.”

The team is unveiling the uniforms at a release party in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.

The new City Connect merchandise will be available for purchase as of 8 a.m. on Friday at the Jays Shop, located at Rogers Centre.