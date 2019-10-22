

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Nike said Tuesday that its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.

He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay. Parker, who has been CEO since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.

The change comes three weeks after renowned track coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone.

Parker said in a TV interview with CNBC Tuesday that the scandal had “absolutely nothing” with him leaving the top job and that succession plans have been months in the making.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sneaker seller said the leadership changes will happen Jan. 13, 2020. Donahoe is the current president and CEO of ServiceNow, an information technology and software company.