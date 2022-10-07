

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.

The athletic brand joins a growing list of top-tier sponsors including Telus Corp., Scotiabank, Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire Corp. that have pulled their support for hockey's national governing body in recent days.

Hockey Canada's website lists Nike a one of four premier marketing partners and says it has held that role since 1999.

Nike's media relations department says it will continue to monitor the situation and awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults.

