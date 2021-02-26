

The Canadian Press





TAMPA, Fla. - Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and five members of his coaching staff have been sidelined due to COVD-19 health and safety protocols.

The coaches will not be on the bench beginning with Friday night's game against the visiting Houston Rockets.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of tipoff.

The Raptors have been lucky amid the global pandemic, with no games postponed or rescheduled. Because of Canada's border restrictions, they're playing the season at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.