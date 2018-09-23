Nurse leads Canada over South Korea 82-63 at FIBA Women's World Cup
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2015, file photo, Canada's Natalie Achonwa, left, elbows Cuba's Clenia Noblet Salazar during first half action of the 2015 FIBA Americas Women's Championship Final in Edmonton, Alberta. Achonwa, had a breakout season for the Indiana Fever this year, is part of the young core for Canada that also includes other WNBA players Kia Nurse and Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 12:58PM EDT
TENERIFE, Spain -- Kia Nurse poured in 29 points to lift Canada to a 82-63 victory over South Korea on Sunday in group play at the FIBA Women's World Cup.
Miranda Ayim added 13 points for the Canadians (2-0), who are ranked a program-high fifth at the tournament.
Miah-Marie Langlois and Nirra Fields chipped in with eight points apiece and Nurse shot 60 per cent (6 of 10) from three-point range.
"We're really trying to leverage our athleticism and speed and find those open looks because we do have some weapons outside the three-point line," said head coach Lisa Thomaidis.
Ji Su Park led the South Koreans (0-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds while Leeseul Kang added 17 points.
Canada opened the tournament Saturday with a 81-50 win over Greece. South Korea lost its first game, 89-58 to France.
"Coming out of the quick turnaround that we had from last night (versus Greece) to this morning, we came out with the right energy and the right intensity and a focus that allowed us to get out early in transition and score a lot of points and defensively be disruptive," Nurse said.
Canada used a 7-0 run to take a commanding 15-3 lead midway through the first quarter. South Korea answered with a small 4-0 run of its own to trim the deficit to eight points at the end of the opening quarter.
Canada exploded offensively in the second quarter, including a 17-0 run in which Nurse knocked down four consecutive three pointers on her way to 20 points in the frame. The Canadians entered halftime with a commanding 21-point lead at 45-24.
Canada kept up the offensive pressure in the third and went into the fourth up 61-40.
Canada outrebounded South Korea 47-29.
The Canadians take on rival France, ranked third in the world, on Tuesday in a first place battle for Group A and a bye to the quarter-finals.
France dispatched Canada in the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The two met in a friendly last week, with the French beating Canada 72-68.