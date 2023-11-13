

The Canadian Press





Forward O.G. Anunoby and guard Gary Trent Jr. were both ruled out of the Raptors' lineup as Toronto hosted the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Anunoby lacerated a finger on his right hand doing household chores on Sunday and Trent is out with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

"I was not there. I wish I was there to help out with that," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic about Anunoby's fluke injury. "But it happened.”

Centre Christian Koloko remained out with ongoing respiratory issues.

Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points and four rebounds while shooting 51 per cent from the field and 39.3 per cent from three-point range this season.

The 26-year-old is also a key defensive player for the Raptors, often tasked with guarding the opposing teams' best perimeter scorer. He has missed one game so far.

Trent, who is averaging 10.4 points this season, missed Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics. Koloko has yet to play this season.

Toronto (4-5) is 11th in the NBA's Eastern Conference, while Washington (2-7) sits in 14th entering the matchup. The Wizards have lost two straight.