OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam help Raptors snap road slide with 132-102 rout of Wizards
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, left, looks to pass as he is guarded by Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Washington. Raptors won 132-102. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Ian Nicholas Quillen, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:02PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) - OG Anunoby scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors eased past the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Wednesday night.
Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game slide and five-game road losing streak while beginning a stretch of nine of 10 on the road.
Toronto shot 57.1% (52 of 91) from the floor and 39.5% (15 of 38) from 3-point range while posting its largest margin of victory this season and sending the Wizards to their second-largest defeat.
Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points while playing with a bruised right thigh and Jordan Poole also had 14 for Washington, which lost its third straight.
Corey Kispert added 13 points off the bench for the Wizards, who fell to 5-25 - the second-worst 30-game start in franchise history.
The Wizards allowed more than 130 points for the 14th time, and continued their struggles as the league's worst rebounders, trailing Toronto 53-34 on the glass.
The Raptors took control with a 19-1 run that stretched across the first and second quarters. Anunoby's transition layup from Gary Trent Jr.'s feed gave Toronto its first lead with 1:48 left in the first.
Chris Boucher followed with a 3 and Trent hit a layup to close out the quarter, and ultimately Washington went 7:30 without a field goal before Deni Avdija's transition dunk with 9:19 left in the second.
Toronto's lead expanded to 13 in the second quarter. It was 59-50 at half after Kispert hit a buzzer-beating layup, and the Raptors only increased their advantage after the break.
