

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Hockey League's board of governors has approved the relocation of the Mississauga Steelheads to neighbouring Brampton, Ont.

The league said in a release that the team would retain the "Steelheads" name and will play out of the CAA Centre starting in the 2024-25 season.

The team isn't moving far. Its previous home, Mississauga's Paramount Fine Foods Centre, is roughly seven kilometres away from the CAA Centre.

Brampton gets another shot at hosting an OHL team after the Battalion moved to North Bay, Ont., following the 2012-13 season.

The Battalion struggled to draw and averaged an OHL-low 2,191 fans per game in its last season in Southern Ontario.

Mississauga, the third-largest city in Ontario by population, will be without an OHL team for the first time since 1998.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.