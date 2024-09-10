Online portal on Canada's safe sport policies opens to public
Justice Lise Maisonneuve, who will lead the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, participates in a news conference with Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough, second from left, and special advisors Noni Classen, left, and Dr. Andrew Pipe, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A public online portal was opened by the federal government today to gather information on safe sport in Canada and improve its policies to protect participants.
The Future of Sport in Canada Commission hopes to hear from athletes, parents, coaches, officials, administrators, academics, victims and survivors of maltreatment in sport.
Lise Maisonneuve, the former Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice, leads the commission that was formed in May.
The commission wants to bring to light the experiences, causes, and impacts of inappropriate behaviour and maltreatment encountered in sport.
It will consider how to improve the sport system in Canada by examining a broad range of issues, including, but not limited to policy, funding structures, governance, reporting, accountability, systems alignment, conflicts of interest, culture, and legal considerations.
