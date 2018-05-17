

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been ordered to stay away from a residential building in the Fort York area as part of his bail terms after he was charged with assault.

Details of his release were revealed in court documents Thursday.

Those documents also stipulate that Osuna is to refrain from buying, consuming, or possessing alcohol and that he may not possess weapons.

Toronto police charged Osuna with assault on May 8 following an alleged domestic incident involving a woman.

Osuna, 23, has also been ordered to refrain from communicating with her directly or indirectly. He may only go to the building listed in the documents in order to retrieve his belongings while accompanied by an officer.

Major League Baseball initially placed Osuna on a seven-day administrative leave, pending an investigation of the incident. That leave was extended to May 21 on Monday, the MLB announced.

A 2015 domestic violence policy agreed to by MLB and the Players Association would allow the league to discipline Osuna, even if the charge against him does not result in a trial.

Osuna is expected to appear in court on June 18.

- With files from The Canadian Press