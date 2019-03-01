Ottawa Senators fire head coach Guy Boucher
In this April 9, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher speaks during an end of season NHL hockey press conference in Ottawa. The Senators have fired coach Guy Boucher and named Marc Crawford as the interim replacement. General manager Pierre Dorion announced the abrupt firing Friday, March 1, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 10:37AM EST
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach Guy Boucher.
The NHL's last-place team has named Marc Crawford as the interim coach.
Ottawa lost its sixth in a row on Thursday night, falling to the Edmonton Oilers.