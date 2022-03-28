Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at the age of 62
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk stands near the ice as members of the media are given a tour of changes to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on September 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 28, 2022 10:44PM EDT
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at the age of 62.
The Senators made the announcement Monday night.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
Melnyk, a Toronto native, has owned the Senators since 2003.
