Ottawa Senators postpone three games due to COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa Senators' Logan Shaw (20) tries to control the puck in front of goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during first period NHL hockey action against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 15, 2021 3:11PM EST
OTTAWA - The NHL has postponed the Ottawa Senators' next three games due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The league made the announcement on Monday.
The Senators have had 10 players test positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.
