For the Leafs, revenge will have to wait.

The Presidents’ Trophy winning Boston Bruins were defeated 4-3 in overtime by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their first round NHL playoff series Sunday night, bringing their record-setting season to a swift and unexpected end.

The winner of the series was set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, and through the first four games, Boston seemed to be in control.

The Bruins had held a commanding 3-1 lead, and many Leafs fans were already preparing themselves for a playoff rematch.

But the Panthers climbed all the way back, winning three straight games, including Sunday’s Game 7 – in stunning fashion.

Down 3-2 late in the third period, Brandon Montour scored with one minute remaining to send the game to overtime.

Then Carter Verhaeghe sent a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman in overtime to stun Boston in front of their home crowd.

IT'S OVER! FLORIDA COMES ALL THE WAY BACK FROM A 3-1 SERIES DEFICIT! �� #Game7



They've taken down the Presidents' Trophy winners‼️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ex1r07SR6P — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2023

It’s the second straight year that the Bruins have been eliminated in seven games in round one, but they’ve had their share of recent playoff success, as Leafs fans will know all too well.

Boston eliminated Toronto in Game 7 of the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

Although the Leafs won’t get their shot at revenge against the Bruins this year, facing the Panthers may give them a better chance at advancing to the conference finals.

Had the Leafs played the Bruins, they would have started their best-of-seven series on the road, but against Florida, they’ll have home-ice-advantage.

The Leafs finished with eight more wins and 19 more points than the Panthers in the regular season, and won the season series 3-1.