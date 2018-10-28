Pearce hits two homers as Red Sox top Dodgers to win World Series
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his second home run with Xander Bogaerts during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 11:23PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- The Boston Red Sox have won their ninth World Series.
Steve Pearce hit two home runs and David Price gave up one earned run in seven innings of work as the Red Sox topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.
Boston won its first championship in five years.
Both Pearce and Price former Toronto Blue Jays.