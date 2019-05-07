Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid listed as probable starter for Game 5
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives around Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid (21) during second half, second round NBA basketball playoff action in Toronto, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Embiid, dealing with an upper respiratory infection, is listed as a probable starter for Tuesday's playoff game with the Toronto Raptors.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 3:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, dealing with an upper respiratory infection, is listed as a probable starter for Tuesday's playoff game with the Toronto Raptors.
The seven-footer had an off day last time out, collecting 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting in a 101-96 loss to visiting Toronto in Sunday that evened the second-round playoff series at two games apiece.
After the game, Embiid said he had needed an IV at 6 a.m. the day of the game after throwing up and not sleeping well.
Embiid had to deal with a bout of gastroenteritis prior to Game 2, scoring 12 points on 2-of-7 shooting in Philadelphia's 94-89 win. He was on an IV prior to that game as well.
"Game 2 was just my stomach but this one seems to be everywhere -- throat, headaches and all that," he said Sunday.
The big man was firing on all cylinders in Game 3 with 33 points in the Sixers' 116-95 victory.
Embiid skipped Philadelphia's morning shootaround Tuesday.