Pittsburgh takes Canadian-born receiver Claypool at NFL draft
Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown during the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Canadians Claypool and Neville Gallimore will have to wait a little longer to learn where they'll begin their NFL careers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 8:33PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Canadian receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.
Claypool was the 17th player taken in the round, 49th overall.
Claypool, a six-foot-four, 238-pound native of Abbotsford, B.C., was Notre Dame's leading receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs. He registered 150 career receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.
More coming.