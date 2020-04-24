

The Canadian Press





The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Canadian receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

Claypool was the 17th player taken in the round, 49th overall.

Claypool, a six-foot-four, 238-pound native of Abbotsford, B.C., was Notre Dame's leading receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs. He registered 150 career receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

