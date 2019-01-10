Polansky and Andreescu advance in qualifying while Auger-Aliassime falls
MELBOURNE, Australia - Peter Polansky and Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the Australian Open's qualifying draw on Thursday while fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated.
Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., defeated Slovenia's Blaz Rola 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3 and Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., dispatched Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece 6-4, 6-1.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, dropped a 7-6 (4), 6-3 decision to American Christopher Eubanks.
Polansky can advance to the main draw with a victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round.
The 118th-ranked Canadian reached all four Grand Slam main draws last season as a lucky loser. That's the term for someone who falls in the final stage of qualifying but is randomly selected to play in the main draw if a spot opens up because of a withdrawal.
Andreescu, the fourth seed in qualifying, faced only a single break point over the course of her match. She hit 21 winners to just 17 unforced errors.