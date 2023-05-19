Toronto police have released the photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal downtown stabbing last week.

Police say 29-year-old Danyal Khan is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Richard Sasaki.

On the afternoon of May 12, police allege Sasaki and Khan were involved in an altercation outside an entrance to a harm reduction facility in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East.

During the interaction, Sasaki suffered life-threatening stab wounds and was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he died.

He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.

Meanwhile, police say Khan may have been in the area before the altercation and are looking to speak to those who may have interacted with him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.