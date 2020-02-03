Pospisil earns date with Shapovalov after first-round win
Vasek Pospisil, of Canada, returns a shot to Andy Murray, of Great Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Indian Wells, Calif. Pospisil won the match 6-4, 7-6 (5). (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 1:36PM EST
MONTPELLIER, France - Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian matchup with Denis Shapovalov with a first-round win Monday at the Open Sud de France.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the ATP Tour 250 indoor hard-court event.
The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., received a first-round bye.
Shapovalov, Canada's top-ranked player at No. 16 in the world, beat Pospisil in their only career meeting earlier this year in Auckland. Both players are coming off first-round losses at the Australian Open.
The 132nd-ranked Pospisil dominated on Bedene's second serve Monday, winning 16 of those 21 points against the 51st-ranked player in the world.
Pospisil saved all five of Bedene's break-point chances.