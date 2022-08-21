Pospisil eliminated from VanOpen in semifinal loss
Canada's Vasek Pospisil reacts during his first round match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 21, 2022 12:15PM EDT
Vasek Pospisil's tremendous ride at the Odlum Brown VanOpen finally ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 4-6, 4-6 to Arthur Rinderknech of Gassin, France in the men's singles semifinals.
Rinderknech, who will face fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in Sunday's final, outbattled the 32-year-old Pospisil in the 90-minute match. Pospisil, who grew up in Vernon, B.C., was clearly the fan favourite at the Hollyburn Country Club all week.
Pospisil defeated Gilles Simon of Nice, France, 6-1, 7-5 in Friday's quarterfinals, while Rinderknech bounced Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 6-2.