TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors got a little boost on Thursday with the return of Patrick McCaw.

They could get a bigger lift on Sunday night if OG Anunoby is cleared for takeoff.

Prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he hoped Anunoby would be active for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at Scotiabank Arena.

The six-foot-eight forward, a starter for much of last season and a player who can be effective at both ends of the floor, has missed the entire playoffs after undergoing an appendectomy.

"He's got that great frame, great body, and obviously we could use him on the glass," Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet said. "We could use him cutting and slashing, making open threes, having another body out there to defend, and get in the way of some of their guys."

VanVleet knows just how tough it is to come back in the playoffs after being sidelined for health reasons.

Last season, VanVleet played just 22 minutes in the Raptors' six-game series victory against the Washington Wizards in the first round as he battled a shoulder injury.

He was back to heavier minutes in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but struggled with his shot, connecting on just 35.2 per cent of his shots from the field and 31.2 per cent of his three-point efforts as Toronto lost in four games. VanVleet acknowledged afterward that the shoulder affected his shot.

Regardless, VanVleet sees Anunoby's potential return as good for player and team.

"We have been with him the whole ride," VanVleet said. It's been an eventful year for him (he was away earlier in the season for stretches because of personal reasons), and hopefully we're able to get him back. We would love to see him out there. Just as our brother, regardless of what happens, you just want to see guys get back to doing what they love to do."

McCaw also was away for personal reasons for almost all of the Eastern Conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Warrior made his first appearance since the second round in Game 1 against Golden State, draining one three-pointer and also notching an assist in seven minutes of playing time.

"Pat is a champion," Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said. "I knew he would be able to step up to any task that he had at hand. He didn't play in the Milwaukee series. He wasn't around for personal reasons. But he's back and I would never doubt him a moment stepping on that floor.

"I knew he would go out there and do his job and play hard. He made a huge three for us. Like I said, if he gets an opportunity to play, he's going to help us always."

The Warriors also welcomed a player back on Thursday as DeMarcus Cousins (quad) played for the first time since April 15. Coming off the bench for the first time since 2013, Cousins played just eight minutes, registering three points, two assists and two steals.

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant has been out since May 8 with a calf injury and coach Steve Kerr has said it would be "near impossible" for him to play Game 2.