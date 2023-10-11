

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press





One of the first NHL hockey sticks wrapped in rainbow-coloured tape is in the Hockey Hall of Fame to commemorate that breakthrough moment.

But, as of this season, NHL players won't be allowed to take the ice with the Pride-themed tape on their sticks due to a new league ban.

It's a “step backwards and a betrayal for the NHL,” says Dr. Kristopher Wells, the co-founder of Pride Tape, who adds that the league had previously been very supportive of the initiative.

“The NHL had this whole campaign called `Hockey Is For Everyone' that brought together all of these diversity and inclusion initiatives,” said Wells. “They seem to now have completely moved away from that message â€¦ clearly hockey is not for everyone.”

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, reaffirming that on-ice gear for warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights.

The decision comes after the league received widespread criticism last season due to a handful of players opting out of wearing Pride-themed jerseys. It announced a decision in June to disallow teams from wearing themed uniforms in warmups.

Wells, an associate professor at MacEwan University in Edmonton, says that although they could've foreseen the same decision being made for Pride Tape, they felt blindsided.

He believes the ripple effects of this decision go well beyond the NHL, noting that the sticks would often be auctioned off to support local LGBTQ groups where teams resided.

It also sends a wrong message during a time in which the LGBTQ community is facing increasing attacks, as evidenced by the anti-transgender rallies that swept through Canada last month.

“We see hate crimes continue to rise, we see protests in communities all over Canada, and here we thought that the NHL was an ally,” he said. “It feels like for many that they've turned their back on the community.”

Players across the NHL - including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly - have expressed their disappointment in the NHL's decision.

And the ban hasn't stopped players - or teams - from ordering more Pride Tape, according to Wells.

The outright support from players in a league that has long encouraged a culture of silence is one of the few positives coming out of this situation, Wells says.

“To see the likes of Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman and Morgan Rielly and so many others right across the NHL just saying that this decision is wrong, hopefully the NHL will listen to them,” he said.

No current or former NHL player has come out as gay. Wells says the league's decision doesn't help, and asks, “If there was a current NHL player that was thinking about coming out, well, what message does this send to that player?”

He also wonders what the NHL players' association - which has been silent since the ban became public - is doing about it.

“This is stripping away players' fundamental right to express themselves and who they are,” said Wells. “You'd think the players association will be fighting for that because if you're not fighting for this what is the next thing that comes along that you're not going to fight for?”

The NHLPA declined to comment when reached by The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

NHL NEVER THE FOCUS

But for Wells and Pride Tape, the NHL was never the focus.

“The NHL brought visibility and awareness, and it brought powerful allies to help start this conversation,” he said. “But for us success was always at the grassroots community level.”

The idea for Pride Tape stems from a research question Wells had over a decade ago: Why are young gay and bisexual boys dropping out of organized team sports at earlier ages than their heterosexual peers?

Looking for ways to help, Wells and co. came up with the Pride Tape idea and started a Kickstarter page to raise money after companies told them no one had ever done multicoloured tape. A donation by longtime NHL executive Brian Burke put them over the top.

The 68-year-old Burke is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community in hockey. In 2012, he helped launch the You Can Play project in memory of his son, Brendan, who died in a car accident in 2010. The project is targeted at ending homophobia in sports.

OILERS FIRST TO USE TAPE

In 2016, then-Oilers captain Andrew Ference and some teammates debuted the rainbow-coloured tape on an NHL ice surface at their annual skills competition. All 32 teams have used it since.

Wells says he's seen the positive effects on the LGBTQ community firsthand.

“The most powerful story we ever heard was basically five words a young person sent us: Pride Tape saved my life,” Wells said. “He was on the verge of suicide and dropped out of hockey and said until he saw his teammates use pride tape, that showed him there was support and that he could hang on and he could make it and he could still play the game that he loved.

“We've heard versions of that story time and time again.”

Burke said on social media Wednesday that the league's decision to ban on-ice support for community causes is a “surprising and serious setback.”

Burke, now the executive director of the Professional Women's Hockey League Players' Association, says it strips teams and players of a powerful way to support causes they care about to protect the small minority of players “who do not want to answer any questions about their choices.”

Despite the setback, Wells hasn't given up on the NHL and holds out some hope that the league will reverse its decision.

He also expects players to defy the ban and use pride tape regardless, and notes that community members “by the hundreds” are offering to pay any fines that come with it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.