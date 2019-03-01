

The Associated Press





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Prosecutors haven't yet seen videos police say show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts and handing over cash in a Florida spa.

Lawyers for some of the men have filed court motions to keep the videos from being made public, arguing their clients were recorded without their consent.

In a SunSentinel report , Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office spokesman Michael Edmondson said each police department decides how to handle such footage before a case goes to trial.

Edmondson says the Jupiter Police Department hasn't given prosecutors the videos investigators say include Kraft.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlour prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanour solicitation of prostitution.