Protests planned as Trump arrives in Atlanta for game
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 10:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 10:31AM EST
ATLANTA -- Protesters plan to demonstrate against President Donald Trump when he visits Atlanta Monday for the College Football Playoff title game.
The NAACP is urging people to hold anti-Trump signs and wear white to mock the "snowflake" label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents. Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, says they'll "take a knee against Trump" outside CNN's world headquarters near the stadium before kickoff in the game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.
Atlanta police have said they will set up several designated areas for protesters and won't interfere with demonstrations. Local, state and federal law enforcement authorities said last week that they've worked for months to develop security plans for the game.