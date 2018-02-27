

The Associated Press





Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has denied reports Neymar will undergo surgery after breaking his right foot and spraining the ankle.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Emery says Neymar needs rest and there is a chance he will recover in time to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Neymar, a world record signing from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer, was injured on Sunday as the French league leader beat Marseille 3-0. Tests showed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury.

Emery did not say how long Neymar will be sidelined but insisted "there is a small option he can be ready for the match" against Madrid.

PSG faces Real Madrid on March 6, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the last 16.