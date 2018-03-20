Putin orders diplomats to seek changes to sport doping rules
A man exits the Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 Russia's ban from the Olympic movement was lifted on Wednesday despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The decision by the International Olympic Committee is an attempt to draw a line under the state-concocted doping scandal that tarnished the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 9:10AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country's diplomats to seek changes to international doping rules in the wake of the nation's drug scandals.
Putin says the Foreign Ministry should try to alter the key treaty underpinning anti-doping work worldwide. He adds Russian diplomats working with UNESCO should aim to "refine" the existing International Convention against Doping in Sport so that "the rules are fair and absolutely transparent."
The treaty is the basis for the global drug-testing system led by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused Russia of running a state-sponsored doping program in dozens of sports.
The Russian government says it and its athletes have unfairly been maligned.