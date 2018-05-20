

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - It hasn't taken long to see Johnny Manziel's impact with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Roughly 200 fans took in the opening day of the CFL team's training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium, which also happened to be Manziel's first practice with the Ticats after signing with the club Saturday.

That's about double the normal fan turnout.

And although the Ticats sold roughly two dozen Manziel jerseys after his signing, the only one evident Sunday was a fan wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform featuring Manziel's No. 2 along with a Buffalo Bills cap.

Manziel is attending his first pro training camp since being released by Cleveland in March 2016 after posting a 2-6 record over two tumultuous campaigns.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and Browns '14 first-round pick, is one of six quarterbacks at Hamilton's camp.