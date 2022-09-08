

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Woodbine Entertainment, the host of horse racing's Queen's Plate, says it's mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jim Lawson, the organization's CEO, says it sends its “deepest condolences” to the Royal Family, the Monarchy of Canada, and fans and supporters across the world.

The Queen's Plate was first run in 1860 and was named after Queen Victoria after she gave her royal ascent for “a plate to the value of 50 guineas” be awarded to the winner of the 1 1/4 mile race in Toronto.

It was renamed to the King's Plate from 1901 to 1952 when the reigning monarch was male and then renamed the Queen's Plate upon Queen Elizabeth's ascension to the throne.

A spokesman for Woodbine Entertainment says a decision will be made in the coming days on whether the trophy's name will be restored to the King's Plate in honour of King Charles III.

Lawson notes that following the 163rd running of the Queen's Plate this past summer Buckingham Palace sent a symbolic 50 guineas to the owners of Moira, the winning horse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.