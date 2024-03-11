

The Canadian Press





Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game.

Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain.

Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain.

Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion.

The Raptors said Monday that Boucher sustained a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He will undergo further assessment by specialists.

Boucher's injury occurred at the end of regulation time Saturday night at Portland, when Boucher tied the game with a tip-in with 0.7 seconds remaining.

All-star forward Scottie Barnes (broken hand) and starting centre Jakob Poeltl (torn ligament in hand) have both had surgery and are out week to week.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., will be back in Toronto's lineup after missing Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss in Portland with an illness.